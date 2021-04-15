JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€24.95” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of CS stock opened at €23.61 ($27.78) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.29. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

