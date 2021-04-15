JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €280.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €288.35 ($339.24).

Shares of adidas stock traded down €2.85 ($3.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting €277.60 ($326.59). The stock had a trading volume of 545,673 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €280.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €281.22. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

