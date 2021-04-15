JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Wingstop worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of WING stock opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.