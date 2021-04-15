JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,373,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,036,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,333 shares of company stock worth $4,498,813. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4,976.02 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

