JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $44.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

US Foods stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $81,321,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

