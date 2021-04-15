JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 62,142 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

INDB opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

