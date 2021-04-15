JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $64.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

OMF opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

