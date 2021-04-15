JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.03.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $390.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

