JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 107,067 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 267,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

