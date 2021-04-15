JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 374,221 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 405.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 466,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,221 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,802. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.