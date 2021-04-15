JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,780 ($101.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,601.33 ($73.18).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,957 ($77.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,741.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,408.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.