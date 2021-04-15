JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 237,944 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Cohu worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $4,415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $5,611,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

