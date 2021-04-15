JulSwap (JULD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.72 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $69.92 million and $5.72 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00270045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.00733440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,492.98 or 0.99835842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00858430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 373,222,195 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.