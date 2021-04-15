JustLiquidity Market Capitalization Reaches $49.39 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for about $113.04 or 0.00179435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $49.39 million and $846,886.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00746818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,626.02 or 0.99407713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.68 or 0.00858236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.