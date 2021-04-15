Katalyo Market Capitalization Tops $9.38 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $309,517.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00067040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00271393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.83 or 0.00741407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,543.09 or 0.99756727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.90 or 0.00867529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

