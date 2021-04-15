Keep4r (KP4R) Achieves Market Capitalization of $727,711.88

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Keep4r has a market cap of $727,711.88 and approximately $15,944.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $9.26 or 0.00014587 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.32 or 0.00737939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.41 or 0.05856049 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

