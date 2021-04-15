Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KELTF. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.89.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.