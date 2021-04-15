Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $841,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $137.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $131.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

