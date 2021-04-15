Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $371,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

