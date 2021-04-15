Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,046,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $481.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

