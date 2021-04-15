Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $248,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $392.21 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.45 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.59 and a 200-day moving average of $318.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

