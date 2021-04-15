KeyCorp Boosts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $70.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20. Bally’s has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.86 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,542,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.