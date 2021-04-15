KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Visteon by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.