KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.80 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

