KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

KEY stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

