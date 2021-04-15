Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $94,350.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David L. Dunkel sold 23,300 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,293,383.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, David L. Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $716,898.00.

On Monday, April 5th, David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $781,094.79.

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $667,890.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $254,331.18.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

