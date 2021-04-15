Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $349.40

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 345.60 ($4.52), with a volume of 849293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339.90 ($4.44).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 289.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

