Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

K stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.61. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$1,752,681.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,383,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

