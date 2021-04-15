Kirin Holdings Company (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Kirin from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Kirin has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.52.

About Kirin

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

