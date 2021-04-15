Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $21,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,411,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of KL opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

