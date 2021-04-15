Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,004,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWBT remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,409,176. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

