Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.98 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $93.98 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

