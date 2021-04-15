Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KOTMY stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.