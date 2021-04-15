Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

