Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,071 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,946 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $5,918,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $144.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

