Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. Equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

