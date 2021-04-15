Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KUBTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Kubota has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

