Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 5%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 24,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 749,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,229,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

