L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units’ (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 20th

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units’ (NASDAQ:LCAAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ LCAAU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp Units has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

