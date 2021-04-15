Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

