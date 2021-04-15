Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Truist

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.13. 1,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $177.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

