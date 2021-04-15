Lawrence R. Dickerson Sells 1,571 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $24,224.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,106.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GLDD opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $977.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

