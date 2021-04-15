Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAZ. TheStreet raised Lazard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $45.57 on Monday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

