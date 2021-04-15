LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $995,768 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in LCI Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.