Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPTX shares. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of LPTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 19,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $100.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. FMR LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

