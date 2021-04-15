Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 33640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEVI. Guggenheim increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,354,260 shares of company stock worth $33,118,386. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

