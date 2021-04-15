Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 7th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

USA opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

