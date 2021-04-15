Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $321.00 price target on the stock. Linde traded as high as $287.78 and last traded at $286.02, with a volume of 11369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.43.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.47.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.08.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

