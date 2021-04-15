Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $321.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.47.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $287.79. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

