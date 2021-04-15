LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIVX. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $289.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,721 shares in the company, valued at $388,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

